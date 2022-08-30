Courteeners Announce ‘St. Jude’ Reissue; Huge Show At Manchester’s Heaton Park

Courteneers - Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Courteeners announce the 15th Anniversary reissue of their classic debut St. Jude on January 13, 2023 on Polydor across multiple formats and a massive hometown celebration gig on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Manchester’s Heaton Park.

St. Jude was originally released in April 2008. It reached No.4 in the UK Album Charts and quickly cemented the band’s position as one of the UK’s most beloved rock’ n’ roll bands, combining sharp wit, warmth, and irresistible melody to dazzling effect. The album would go on to win the inaugural Guardian First Album Award, beating debut records released in the same year by Adele, Noah and the Whale, F_k Buttons and Wild Beasts. It would also see the band embraced by legions of fans, at their own live shows and on festival bills everywhere.

Speaking about their debut, frontman Liam Fray commented, “They grow up so fast. Can’t believe our darling St. Jude is 15 next year. Think it’s time for a celebration and we all know that great things come in threes… The Star Wars Trilogy, Sooty, Sweep & Soo and now, here we are, with the third instalment of ‘Courteeners at Heaton Park’. June 2015. June 2019 and now June 2023… This time to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its release we’ll be playing ST. JUDE (in full) PLUS (of course) THE HITS. I can’t think of any better way to celebrate than to make the pilgrimage to Heaton Park with like-minded souls and lose ourselves like it’s 2008. And, because we’re good like that, we’ve remastered the original album. GOD BLESS THE BAND. GOD BLESS THE FANS. OMNE TRIUM PERFECTUM.”

St. Jude was produced by Stephen Street (The Cranberries, The Smiths, Blur); it contains three Top 40 singles (“Not Nineteen Forever”, “What Took You So Long?” and “No You Didn’t, No You Don’t”) that have since gone on to become enduring anthems at gigs up and down the country.

Courteeners will properly celebrate St. Jude’s 15th anniversary with a massive hometown headline show at Heaton Park on Friday, June 9, 2023 where they will perform the album in full as well as all the hits from the last decade and a half. This will be the band’s third headline show at Heaton Park, having performed to sold out crowds back in 2015 and 2019. Tickets for the show go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 2.

The band’s 2021 show at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground sold out all 50,000 tickets in less than an hour – high demand is expected for this show, fans are encouraged to secure tickets early to avoid disappointment.

St. Jude: 2CD tracklist:

2xCD:

CD1

“Aftershow”

“Cavorting”

“Bide Your Time”

“What Took You So Long?”

“Please Don’t”

“If It Wasn’t For Me”

“No You Didn’t, No You Don’t”

“How Come”

“Kings Of The New Road”

“Not Nineteen Forever”

“Fallowfield Hillbilly”

“Yesterday, Today & Probably Tomorrow”

“Acrylic”

“That Kiss”

“It’ll Take More Than A Weekend Away To Fix This Mess”

“Smiths Disco”

“Trying Too Hard to Score”

“Slow Down”

“Not One Could I Give”

CD2:

”Jacket”

“Saw This And Fort Of You”

“Car 31”

“I’m Sticking With You”

“About You Now”

“Dream A Little Dream of Me”

“New Romantic”

“Out To Get You”

“Cavorting” (Original Recording)

“No You Didn’t, No You Don’t” (Original Recording)

“Kimberley”

“An Ex Is an Ex for a Reason”

“Bide Your Time” (Acoustic)

“Acrylic” (Acoustic)

“What Took You So Long?” (Acoustic)

“Not Nineteen Forever” (Acoustic)

“No You Didn’t, No You Don’t” (acoustic)

“That Kiss” (Acoustic)