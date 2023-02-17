Cuco Returns With New Single ‘Best Disaster’

Cuco - Photo: Richard Brooks (Courtesy of Orienteer)

Cuco has shared the swirling psychedelic track “Best Disaster,” which is highlighted by a celestial guitar solo.

The song is co-produced by Nicholas Allbrook and James Ireland of the psych band Pond and Alex Pasco. The track comes alongside a video, directed and animated by Eric Foster with illustrations by Jake Foreman, featuring Cuco navigating through a spaceship in outer space.

The single comes shortly after the announcement of his upcoming mostly sold out North American tour which begins February 27 and stops in San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas, Mexico City, Washington, D.C., and New York.

“Best Disaster” arrives after last year’s Fantasy Gateway album, which Pitchfork described as having “newfound shine,” and marks the opening of a fresh chapter for Cuco and his blossoming career. Throughout the 12-track project, Cuco reflects on his experiences as a teen in the spotlight and growing into adulthood.

Fantasy Gateway includes the stand-out tracks “Sitting In The Corner” featuring Kacey Musgraves and Adriel Favela, “Fin Del Mundo” featuring BRATTY, the psychedelic ballad “Time Machine,” and “Caution,” which arrived with visuals created by Grin Machine and directed by Cole Kush.

At the start of 2023, Cuco shared “First Of The Year,” a dreamy psychedelic ballad that followed his single “Pendant,” which he shared as a tribute to his grandfather as a follow-up to his sophomore album Fantasy Gateway.

Cuco shared about the single, “‘First Of The Year’ is a great song that I think people will enjoy because it’s visceral music that showcases my ability to write and produce. Also, the chorus gives me a euphoric vibe that I love.”

Cuco also shared some thoughts when he released “Pendant,” saying, “I started to write pendant while my grandpa was still alive and after his passing, I felt like I had to finish the song for him. I feel like it holds relevance to any guiding figure in your life.”

Buy or stream “Best Disaster.”