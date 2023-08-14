Deer Tick Stop By ‘CBS This Morning’ To Perform ‘Emotional Contracts’ Cuts

Deer Tick - Photo: Douglas Mason/Getty Images

Deer Tick returned to CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions this weekend to perform three songs from their critically acclaimed new album Emotional Contracts (ATO Records). The group performed lead single “Forgiving Ties” (now in the Top 10 at AAA radio chart, No.6 Americana, No.2 College), “If I Try To Leave,” and “If She Could Only See Me Now.”

The band—which also recently guest appeared on Comedy Bang Bang FM and The Best Show with Tom Scharpling—begin their cross country U.S. tour later this month, including shows at Washington D.C’s 9:30 Club on November 14, Brooklyn, NY’s Warsaw on November 15, and two hometown shows at the Columbus Theatre on November 24 and 25.

In addition to those dates, last month, the band announced new headlining West Coast shows this fall, including LA’s Teragram Ballroom on October 27.

Deer Tick–John McCauley (vocals/guitar), Ian O’Neil (vocals/guitar), Dennis Ryan (drums), and Christopher Ryan (bass)–also recently released its fourth live video for “If I Try to Leave,” one of the standout singles from the group’s new album Emotional Contracts. Directed by Brandon Herman and filmed at their studio in Providence, RI, the dynamic clip follows live session videos for album singles “Forgiving Ties,” “The Real Thing” (ft. Vanessa Carlton on piano), and “Once In A Lifetime.”

Emotional Contracts, the band’s ATO debut produced by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Spoon, Sleater-Kinney), adds an even greater vitality to their feverish collection of timeless rock-and-roll, and features guest musicians like Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, as well as background vocals from singer/songwriters like Courtney Marie Andrews and Vanessa Carlton.

The LP catalogs all the existential casualties that accompany the passing of time, instilling each song with the irresistibly reckless spirit that’s defined Deer Tick for nearly two decades. Mostly recorded live–and honed down from nearly 20 songs to a concise, thoughtfully curated ten–the album is Deer Tick’s most collaborative to date, and sees all four members operating at their peak songcraft powers.

