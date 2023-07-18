Deer Tick Announces West Coast Headlining Tour
The band has also shared a live performance video for ‘If I Try to Leave.’
After wrapping up a tour supporting Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit over the weekend, Deer Tick has announced new headlining West Coast shows this fall, including LA’s Teragram Ballroom on October 27.
The five new dates expand their cross country U.S. tour beginning in August, including shows at Washington D.C’s 9:30 Club on November 14, Brooklyn, NY’s Warsaw on November 15, and two hometown shows at the Columbus Theatre on November 24 and 25.
Deer Tick–John McCauley (vocals/guitar), Ian O’Neil (vocals/guitar), Dennis Ryan (drums), and Christopher Ryan (bass)–has also released its fourth live video for “If I Try to Leave,” one of the standout singles from the group’s new album Emotional Contracts. Directed by Brandon Herman and filmed at their studio in Providence, RI, the dynamic clip follows live session videos for album singles “Forgiving Ties,” “The Real Thing” (ft. Vanessa Carlton on piano), and “Once In A Lifetime.”
Emotional Contracts, the band’s ATO debut produced by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Spoon, Sleater-Kinney), adds an even greater vitality to their feverish collection of timeless rock-and-roll, and features guest musicians like Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, as well as background vocals from singer/songwriters like Courtney Marie Andrews and Vanessa Carlton.
The LP catalogs all the existential casualties that accompany the passing of time, instilling each song with the irresistibly reckless spirit that’s defined Deer Tick for nearly two decades. Mostly recorded live–and honed down from nearly 20 songs to a concise, thoughtfully curated ten–the album is Deer Tick’s most collaborative to date, and sees all four members operating at their peak songcraft powers.
Buy or stream Emotional Contracts.
Deer Tick Tour Dates:
8/03 – Baltimore, MD @ WTMD First Thursday Festival
8/04 – Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse at FTC^
8/05 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes^
10/12 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
10/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
10/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wah
10/20 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
10/21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/22 – Ft Worth, TX @ Tulips
10/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
10/27 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
10/28 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre
10/29 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent
10/26 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up#
11/01 – Portland, OR – Aladdin
11/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/9 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/10 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch
11/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
11/12 – Homer NY @ Homer Center for the Arts
11/14 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
11/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
11/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/24 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
11/25 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
^ w/ Rafay Rashid
# w/ Country Westerns