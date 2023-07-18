Deer Tick Announces West Coast Headlining Tour

Deer Tick, ‘If I Try To Leave’ - Photo: YouTube/ATO Records

After wrapping up a tour supporting Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit over the weekend, Deer Tick has announced new headlining West Coast shows this fall, including LA’s Teragram Ballroom on October 27.

The five new dates expand their cross country U.S. tour beginning in August, including shows at Washington D.C’s 9:30 Club on November 14, Brooklyn, NY’s Warsaw on November 15, and two hometown shows at the Columbus Theatre on November 24 and 25.

Deer Tick–John McCauley (vocals/guitar), Ian O’Neil (vocals/guitar), Dennis Ryan (drums), and Christopher Ryan (bass)–has also released its fourth live video for “If I Try to Leave,” one of the standout singles from the group’s new album Emotional Contracts. Directed by Brandon Herman and filmed at their studio in Providence, RI, the dynamic clip follows live session videos for album singles “Forgiving Ties,” “The Real Thing” (ft. Vanessa Carlton on piano), and “Once In A Lifetime.”

Emotional Contracts, the band’s ATO debut produced by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Spoon, Sleater-Kinney), adds an even greater vitality to their feverish collection of timeless rock-and-roll, and features guest musicians like Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, as well as background vocals from singer/songwriters like Courtney Marie Andrews and Vanessa Carlton.

The LP catalogs all the existential casualties that accompany the passing of time, instilling each song with the irresistibly reckless spirit that’s defined Deer Tick for nearly two decades. Mostly recorded live–and honed down from nearly 20 songs to a concise, thoughtfully curated ten–the album is Deer Tick’s most collaborative to date, and sees all four members operating at their peak songcraft powers.

Buy or stream Emotional Contracts.

Deer Tick Tour Dates:

8/03 – Baltimore, MD @ WTMD First Thursday Festival

8/04 – Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse at FTC^

8/05 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes^

10/12 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

10/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

10/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wah

10/20 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

10/21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/22 – Ft Worth, TX @ Tulips

10/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

10/28 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre

10/29 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

10/26 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up#

11/01 – Portland, OR – Aladdin

11/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/9 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/10 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

11/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

11/12 – Homer NY @ Homer Center for the Arts

11/14 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

11/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/24 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

11/25 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

^ w/ Rafay Rashid

# w/ Country Westerns