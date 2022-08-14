Def Jam And 4th & B‘Way Team Up With Hot 97 For ‘Who’s Next’ Showcase

‘Who’s Next’ Showcase - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Def Jam Recordings emerging stars Armani White, SwaVay, and 26AR—along with 4th & Broadway breakout artists Young Devyn and Lil Migo–will team up with NYC’s home for hip-hop Hot 97 as their flagship “Who’s Next” showcase returns from its pandemic hiatus for the first time in three years.

Brooklyn rap legend and Def Jam star Fabolous is set to host as “Who’s Next” takes over the legendary downtown venue S.O.B.’s on September 14.

For years, Hot 97’s series of “Who’s Next” showcases have created a community of emerging artists, providing them with resources, exposure, and opportunities to advance their careers. The showcases are renowned as a rite of passage for major artists from New York and beyond. Cardi B, The Weeknd, Drake, and Megan Thee Stallion are among those who have performed on the showcase stage at early points in their respective careers.

“‘Who’s Next’ is a pivotal part of who we are at Hot 97,” said Hot 97 VP of Artist & Label Relations TT Torrez. “Offering a platform for new artists to showcase their talent and find new fans is core to what we represent: a strong respect for and commitment to hip-hop music. We’ve sorely missed the ‘Who’s Next’ showcases over the pandemic, and can think of no better partner to reignite this series with than the legendary Def Jam.”

“Def Jam and Hot 97 are both foundational cornerstones of the New York hip-hop community,” said LaTrice Burnette, EVP Def Jam Recordings and President, 4th & Broadway. “‘Who’s Next’ has been such an important platform for discovery over the years, and given rise to so many future stars, we’re thrilled to partner with Hot 97 to showcase our exciting new roster of emerging artists.”

Armani White was signed to Def Jam after exploding over the summer with his electri­fy­ing viral smash “Billie Eilish.” The high-energy track amassed over 50 million global streams, over one billion TikTok views, and debuted at No.2 most-added at both urban and rhythm radio with over 90 stations on impact.

