Fabolous Returns With New French Montana-Assisted Single ‘Say Less’

Fabolous, ‘Say Less’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Def Jam Recordings

Brooklyn rap icon Fabolous has returned with a swaggering, French Montana-assisted new single and accompanying video, “Say Less.”

On the song, Fabolous spits about how he always takes care of the people around him. He raps, “Say less/ Been through hell and back but didn’t pray less/ Never been stingy with a pay check/ All my brothers eating like the Wayans/ They ask me for my help I tell them say less.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fabolous - Say Less ft. French Montana (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

For over 20 years, Fabolous has worn many (fitted) hats as one of hip-hop’s most versatile and elite talents. He’s been able to weather trends, set styles and endure the turning tables of the industry. All the while the Brooklyn native has proven to be as adept as changing with the times as he is at transforming them. Two platinum albums, two Grammy nominations, one gold album, six Top 10 hits, and the blueprint for mixtape mastery.

Fabolous’s latest release, Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever, marked his seventh Top 10 album debut. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the rapper launched the #ColdSummerChallenge for fans to address quarantine time with their own 16 bars. Outlets such as NBC News, Hot 97, and more have covered the challenge.

It’s been an exciting time for the BK MC. Last year, he was involved with Snoop Dogg’s celebrated album, Snoop Dogg Presents: The Algorithm, which was released November 19, 2021 via Def Jam Recordings. He, alongside Dave East, hopped on for the anthemic track “Make Some Money.”

On the song, Fabolous spits, “I used to take the money, now I make the money/ Saw my h_ with a trick and told her make her money/ If it’s growing on trees, I’m tryna rake the money/ Up the heat for the cake, I’m tryna bake the money/ Back in, showtime, I get Laker money.”

The video features the three rappers exploring a landscape of art. It features fine art paintings created by notable Black artists such as Brianne Rose Brooks, Azikiwe Mohammad, Mark Thomas Gibson, William Villalongo, and Devin Troy Strother.

Buy or stream “Say Less.”