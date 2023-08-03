Denzel Curry Recruits ICECOLDBISHOP For ‘Ice Cold Zel Freestyle’

Denzel Curry - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Denzel Curry has returned with another new single in the form of “Ice Cold Zel Freestyle,” a collaboration with LA rapper ICECOLDBISHOP.

Over the Foster-produced beat, the two MCs trade off every few bars, effortlessly accompanying and amplifying each others’ style. Check out the track below.

ICE COLD ZEL FREESTYLE

Last week, Curry shared another new single in the form of “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ,” a collaboration with the legendary Juicy J. Denzel teased his verse the week before when he released the Omar Jones-directed music video for the song ahead of the official single.

Both new songs arrive in the midst of what has proven to be a busy summer for Denzel and is anticipated by fans after he previewed the songs on his Australian tour dates earlier this year, his headlining sets at Outbreak Festival in the UK, Capitol Hill Block Party in the US, and his performance at Germany’s SPLASH! Festival.

“Ice Cold Zel” and “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ” mark Denzel’s first original single of 2023 following his Live At Electric Lady EP that was released in May in partnership with Spotify and found him reuniting with Cold Blooded Soul Band (with whom he performed his Tiny Desk Concert for NPR and The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon appearance).

For the Electric Lady performance, he performed four standouts from his 2022 album Melt My Eyez See Your Future in addition to covers of Erykah Badu’s “Didn’t Cha Know” (the original version of which was also recorded at Electric Lady) that enlists the legendary Bilal and Shogun’s “Lonely Man” (from Japanese TV Series Detective Story), as well as the previously-unreleased “Endtroduction.”

With 2022’s Melt My Eyez See Your Future, Curry demonstrated his ability to synthesize the lyrical prowess for which he’s become known with the the kind of earworm choruses of pop in songs like “Walkin” and “X-Wing.”

Buy or stream “Ice Cold Zel Freestyle.”