Dermot Kennedy’s Upcoming Album ‘The Weight Of The Woods’ Is Available For Pre-Order

Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy recently announced his upcoming third album The Weight of the Woods, which is now available for pre-order. The record is set to release on March 27th.

The Weight of the Woods is a cultural blend of influences from Kennedy’s native Ireland and producer Gabe Simon’s home of Tennessee. Simon and Kennedy collaborated for six weeks in Ireland, writing and recording the album in a studio down the road from Dermot’s home. The pair then traveled across the pond to Simon’s Nashville studio to complete the process.

“To me,” Dermot shared in a press release, “the album is a beautiful homegrown thing with Irish instruments and an Irish story. There’s a forest behind my house, which is a haven for my sense of wonder. It’s a peaceful place where I can escape. I’ve entertained the idea of living somewhere else, but I don’t think I’d be happy anywhere else.”

The album’s production took a vocals-forward approach, with the intent to bring the feel of Kennedy’s live performances to the record. “If I get up in a pub with just a guitar or a piano, I’m certain that I can sing to a room full of people,” he explained. “It’s where I’m the most comfortable. I wanted that element to be front-and-center on this album.”

The album announcement came alongside the release of a new single, “Funeral,” and its cinematic music video starring Charlie Rowe and directed by Charlie Sarsfield. “We held a funeral for heartache/We buried trouble in the grass/Wе didn’t bother buying roses/’Cause wе ain’t ever going back,” Dermot sings on the chorus.

Beginning in May, Kennedy is set to headline his largest European tour to date, with shows in Paris, Stockholm, and Amsterdam among other major cities. From there, he’ll head to the UK for six arena shows, including a return to London’s O2 on June 5th. In July, Dermot will return home for two headline shows at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, the home of Irish Rugby. North American dates are set to be announced soon.

