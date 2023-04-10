Dermot Kennedy Shares Exclusive Vevo Live Performance Of ‘Already Gone’

Dermot Kennedy - Photo: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, has shared Dermot Kennedy’s exclusive live-in-the-studio performance of “Already Gone” taken from his album Sonder. “Already Gone” follows Kennedy’s previous studio performances of “One Life” and “Kiss Me.” Dermot has also previously worked with Vevo in 2019 for LIFT performances of “All My Friends,” “Rome” and “Power Over Me.” You can check out the performance of the song below.

From busking in the streets to selling out stadiums around the world, his golden vocals and piercing lyrical content at the center of his success, it’s clear authenticity oozes out of Dermot Kennedy, and his wide range of influences (from singer-songwriters to hip-hop) gives him a unique, raw, genuine sound.

Dermot Kennedy - Already Gone (Vevo Studio Performance)

With his latest album, Sonder, Dermot Kennedy admits he’s never related to a word more. Sonder, “the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own,” encapsulates universal themes of love, loss & hope, with the platinum-selling artist evolving into an even more expressive and powerful storyteller.

The impact that Sonder’s songs have had on listeners is staggering. Dermot’s lyrics’ positivity, ambition, & connection with fans showcases the true power of music, made even deeper because he’s an open book about his struggles, helping others feel seen & find their own voices.

Last November, Kennedy landed his second UK No.1 album with Sonder. The record debuted at the top of the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

Kennedy previously made the summit with 2019’s Without Fear, initially on the independent Riggins label. The artist from Rathcoole in County Dublin also debuted at No.1 with Sonder in Ireland and also enjoyed Top 40 success with it in Australia and Germany.

Reviewing Sonder for Hot Press in his native Ireland, Kate Brayden notes that it “finds him expanding his approach to his earnest love songs, which are brimming with yearning and the urge to overcome barriers. Slick production emphasises his colossal voice, with Kennedy’s trademark gravelly tone oozing passion at every turn.”

