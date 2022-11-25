Dublin’s Dermot Kennedy Lands Second UK No.1 Album With ‘Sonder’

Dermot Kennedy - Photo: Official Charts Company

Dublin singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has landed his second UK No.1 album with the Island Records release Sonder. It also arrives at the top of the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

Kennedy previously made the summit with 2019’s Without Fear, initially on the independent Riggins label. The artist from Rathcoole in County Dublin also debuts at No.1 with the new set in Ireland and has already had Top 40 success with it in Australia and Germany.

He has a busy run of US concert dates in the first half of December, including at Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium on December 1, a number of radio station holiday events, and at Austin City Limits on December 12. Kennedy then starts an extensive European tour in Leipzig, Germany on March 2, travelling across much of the continent for the whole of that month. The UK leg begins on March 31 in a sequence of arena shows that culminate at the O2 on April 14.

Dermot Kennedy - Kiss Me (Official Music Video)

Another North American itinerary then begins on May 6, with bookings until June 20, after which he returns home for three Irish dates in late June, including two in Dublin on the 23rd and 24th at Marlay Park.

Reviewing Sonder for Hot Press in his native Ireland, Kate Brayden notes that it “finds him expanding his approach to his earnest love songs, which are brimming with yearning and the urge to overcome barriers. Slick production emphasises his colossal voice, with Kennedy’s trademark gravelly tone oozing passion at every turn.”

Elsewhere on the UK’s Official Album Chart, Taylor Swift’s Midnights climbs back 3-2 and there’s a big re-entry at No.6 for Queen’s 1989 album The Miracle. Prompted by its new incarnation as an eight-disc reissue, it gives the set its first appearance in the Top 10 since January 1990. On its first appearance, the album entered the chart at No.1 in June 1989.

