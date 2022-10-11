ADVERTISEMENT
Dermot Kennedy Announces UK, European Tour For 2023

The tour is in support of the Dublin singer-songwriter’s album, ‘Sonder’, due out on November 4.

Dermot-Kennedy-UK-European-Tour-2023
Dermot Kennedy - Photo: Sarah Morris/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Dermot Kennedy has also announced the dates for his 2023 UK and European tour.

The Dublin singer-songwriter’s tour which will kick off on March 31 in Glasgow, before wrapping things up at The O2 in London on April 14.

Along the way Dermot will make stops in cities including Aberdeen, Manchester, Birmingham and more, as well as playing shows across Europe.

He also recently shared his latest single, “Innocence and Sadness”: a powerful, piano-led offering that will feature on his second studio album, Sonderdue for release on November 4. The release of the track has also been accompanied by an acoustic performance shot live from Mission Sound Studios in Brooklyn, New York.

Dermot Kennedy - Innocence and Sadness (Live From Mission Sound Studios, Brooklyn)

“It’s impossible for me to express how much this song means to me,” Dermot said of the single. “I wrote this song on the piano in my parents’ house. ‘Innocence and sadness in the same night’ means I cling to my childlike sense of wonder while learning how to face all the challenges of life. All in search of steady rhythm joy. Reliable and true joy.”

The tour will support Kennedy’s aforementioned Sonder LP, which will feature the already released tracks “Kiss Me”, “Better Days” and “Dreamer”. The album follows on from his 2019 debut, Without Fear.

Since then Dermot has earned himself a BRIT Awards nomination for Male Artist of the Year in 2020 and towards the end of last year, he raised over $300,000 with charitable performances in Dublin and New York.

Pre-order Sonder.

Dermot Kennedy plays the following UK and Europe tour dates in 2023:

March 2023
31 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

April 2023
1 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
3- Brighton, The Brighton Centre
4 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
5 – Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions
7 – Manchester, AO Arena
8 – Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena
11- Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
13 – Birmingham – Resorts World Arena
14 – London, The O2

