Devon Gilfillian Announces Fall US Tour Dates

Devon Gilfillian - Photo: Emmanuel Afolabi (Courtesy of Shore Fire Media)

Breakout soul artist Devon Gilfillian has announced new US tour dates for the fall of 2023 in support of his recently released new studio album Love You Anyway. Available now on Fantasy Records, the album recently surpassed one million streams on Spotify and hit No.1 on the College Radio Soul/R&B chart.

Devon’s hit single “All I Really Wanna Do” has been making waves on the charts, currently at No.6 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Chart and Top 25 on the Mediabase Triple A Chart. The song has also been featured on SiriusXM’s Spectrum Channel, included in The New York Times’ “Morning Spring 2023” official playlist, and on CBS Morning Morning’s official playlist “Mixtape.” Last week, Devon debuted a new version of the track, titled “All I Really Wanna Do (Sunrise Mix)” to evoke “feelings of lightness, hope, and expectation—just like the morning,” he says.

The upcoming tour finds Devon performing in major cities across the country, kicking off on September 18 in Columbus, Ohio, and includes shows in Chicago, New York, Denver, Portland, Seattle, and more. Special highlights include a hometown performance for Devon at Brooklyn Bowl in Philadelphia on September 28, and an evening at the legendary Los Angeles venue, the Troubadour, on October 27.

Next week, on June 17, Gilfillian will make his first appearance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee, following a spectacular co-headlining show at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium with Emily King in May. He is currently on tour with My Morning Jacket in Europe after a string of shows with Grace Potter.

Devon’s album, Love You Anyway, takes soul music into an exciting and restorative new future, with a sound that incorporates multiple genres, from hip-hop, and R&B, to rock, all under the banner of Black joy.

Visit Devon Gilfillian’s official website for a full list of tour dates and ticket information.