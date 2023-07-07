Dillon Francis Recruits Good Times Ahead For ‘LA On Acid’

Dillon Francis - Photo: moisnomois (Courtesy of Sacks and Co.)

Dillon Francis has shared a new track “LA ON ACID,” alongside Miami electronic duo Good Times Ahead. The track is out now via Astralwerks. Check it out below.

Back in March, Francis released the Zomboy remix of “Don’t Let Me Let Go” with Illenium and Evan Giia and the Knock2 remix of “Goodies.” The original versions of the tracks are taken from Dillon’s forthcoming This Mixtape Is Fire TOO, a sequel to 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire that will also arrive via Astralwerks.

Dillon Francis, Good Times Ahead - LA On Acid (Visualizer)

Last year, Francis shared one-off singles “Move It” with Valentino Khan and “Once Again” with VINNE following a collaborative EP with longtime friends Yung Gravy, Cake, and Cognac. His last house LP Happy Machine, which includes the No.1 “Love Me Better” with Shift K3Y and Marc E. Bassy and more, was released to widespread acclaim in 2021.

On the Illenium and Evan Giia-assisted “Don’t Let Me Go,” Francis says, “I wanted to make a video as if Emmy was my daughter and asked me, her dear old dad, to make a music video for her favorite song,” Francis says.

“I said yes on one condition: I have to be in it and we have to use all my businesses as the locations. And my shaman has to be in it. I guess that’s two conditions. Also I have no rhythm.”