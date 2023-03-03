Dillon Francis Recruits Zomboy And Knock2 For Remixes

Dillon Francis - Photo: Moses Alexander (Courtesy of Sacks and Co.)

Dillon Francis has released the Zomboy remix of “Don’t Let Me Let Go” with Illenium and Evan Giia and the Knock2 remix of “Goodies.” The original versions of the tracks are taken from Dillon’s forthcoming This Mixtape Is Fire TOO, a sequel to 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire that will arrive via Astralwerks.

Last year, Francis shared one-off singles “Move It” with Valentino Khan and “Once Again” with VINNE following a collaborative EP with longtime friends Yung Gravy, Cake, and Cognac. His last house LP Happy Machine, which includes the No.1 “Love Me Better” with Shift K3Y and Marc E. Bassy and more, was released to widespread acclaim in 2021.

Dillon Francis, Knock2 - Goodies (Knock2 Remix / Visualizer)

On the Illenium and Evan Giia-assisted “Don’t Let Me Go,” Francis says, “I wanted to make a video as if Emmy was my daughter and asked me, her dear old dad, to make a music video for her favorite song,” Francis says.

“I said yes on one condition: I have to be in it and we have to use all my businesses as the locations. And my shaman has to be in it. I guess that’s two conditions. Also I have no rhythm.”

Dillon Francis, ILLENIUM, EVAN GIIA - Don't Let Me Let Go (Zomboy Remix / Visualizer)

Dillon Francis has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits. He’s released a number of widely acclaimed full length projects, including the 2014 major label debut Money Sucks, Friends Rule, 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire—a Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart No.1, 2018’s WUT WUT—a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real and, most recently, the critically acclaimed house album Happy Machine in 2021.

Dillon continues to tour the world over and, beyond music, has starred in the Funny Or Die series Like and Subscribe and Viceland’s What Would Diplo Do? with several other projects in development.

Buy or stream “Don’t Let Me Let Go (Zomboy Remix)” and “Goodies (Knock2 Remix).”