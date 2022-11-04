DJ Snake Returns With New Single ‘Nightbird’

DJ Snake - Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

DJ Snake returns with a new single “Nightbird,” out today via Interscope Records. The boundary-pushing artist’s final release of the year finally puts to rest months of high anticipation for fans, who have been clamoring for the explosive record since DJ Snake began playing it over the summer.

On “Nightbird,” DJ Snake ventures into a strain of house music that’s playful, off-kilter, and made to fill stadiums with its enormous sound. Beginning with a dark bassline, crisp clapping percussion, and pitched-down vocals, the track speeds to its climax—complete with blaring synths and a thunderous kick-drum. “Nightbird” once again showcases DJ Snake’s ability to combine mind-bending sound design with wildly catchy hooks.

DJ Snake - Nightbird (Official Visualizer)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Nightbird” follows DJ Snake’s features on “Deep,” a bass-heavy collaboration with Malaa and Yung Felix released in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in May, Snake released “Disco Maghreb.” For the first time in his career, Snake revealed a more intimate side of his personality and life through this release. The song reflects his cultural background, deep love for North African music, and his family roots.The accompanying blockbuster-level music video was shot in Algeria utilizing the talents of a local team, paying homage to DJ Snake’s influences for the record. With the help of Romain Gavras (M.I.A., Jay-Z, Jamie XX, Justice) executive producing the visual, he created a video representation that is just as iconic and powerful as the song itself.

“Disco Maghreb” evinces the energy of the globalized youth, traditional dances, and a spirit of jubilation on screen. At the same time, it captures the angst and yearning for freedom exhibited by an over-connected generation of young women and men from the Middle East, North Africa, and everywhere.

Shortly after the release of “Disco Maghreb,” the French producer welcomed concerts back to Paris Saint Germain’s Parc des Prince, home to his local football team, by performing to 63,000 fans—marking the biggest headlining show of his career. But he’s not done just yet. After wrapping up another successful Las Vegas’s Zouk Nightclub, DJ Snake will play a long list of festivals including Creamfields Chile, EDC Orlando, Sunburn in India, Saudi Arabia’s MDLBeast Soundstorm, and more.

Buy or stream “Nightbird.”