Dolly Parton Announces New Album ‘Rockstar,’ Feat. Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, And More

Dolly Parton, ‘Rockstar’ - Photo: Vijat Mohindra

Global superstar and recent Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton has joined forces with some of rock music’s most legendary artists along with today’s biggest stars for her first-ever rock album, the aptly titled Rockstar.

The ever-evolving Parton teamed up with an all-star roster of musicians for the 30-song collection which includes nine original tracks and 21 iconic rock anthems. Rockstar is set for global release on November 17 via Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group and will be available as a four-LP set, a two-CD set, and digital download on all streaming services.

Says Dolly: “I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

The lead track off Rockstar is the timely original “World on Fire,” which is available this Thursday, May 11, to coincide with the world premiere performance of the song at the ACM Awards.

Regarding the track, Dolly says, “This is a song I felt very inspired to write. I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better.”

Coming up this week, Parton joins Garth Brooks as they host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards streaming around the world live on Prime Video May 11 at 7:00P CT from The Ford Center in Frisco, TX.

Dolly Parton merchandise will also be available during ACM Awards Week on Tuesday, May 9 thru Sunday, May 14 at The Star in Frisco, Texas as well as Wednesday, May 10 via a merchandise trailer on The Star complex and on Thursday, May 11 inside The Ford Center during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Pre-order Rockstar.

ROCKSTAR Track List:

1. “Rockstar (with special guest Richie Sambora)”

2. “World on Fire”

3. “Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)”

4. “Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)”

5. “Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Lee)”

6. “Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)”

7. “Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)”

8. “I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler & special guest Warren Haynes)”

9. “What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks & special guest Waddy Wachtel)”

10. “Purple Rain”

11. “Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)”

12. “I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)”

13. “Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)”

14. “Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)”

15. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)”

16. “Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)”

17. “Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)”

18. “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)”

19. “Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)”

20. “Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)”

21. “We Are The Champions”

22. “Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)”

23. “My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)”

24. “What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry)”

25. “You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)”

26. “Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)”

27. “Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)”

28. “I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)”

29. “Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)”

30. “Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)”