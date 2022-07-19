Date, Venue And Global Livestream Details For ACM Awards 2023 Announced

Brothers Osborne Photo: Mindy Small/WireImage

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards will return to Texas in May 2023 for the first time since 2015, it has been announced today (July 19).

Organizers have confirmed details of the 2023 ceremony, including the date, venue, and a global viewing livestream.

The ACM Awards 2023 will be held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 11, 2023. In collaboration with the Academy of Country Music and show producer MRC Live & Alternative, it will also be broadcast live exclusively via Prime Video for a global audience.

The ceremony will be the first of its kind to be held at Ford Center, which opened in 2016 and finds its main use as a state-of-the-art practice facility for the Dallas Cowboys. It also plays host to major events across the sporting calendar.

ACM CEO Damon Whiteside said in a statement: “The Academy is proud to extend our relationship with Amazon to once again deliver the ACM Awards live to a global audience on Prime Video. The March 2022 show was a defining moment for the ACM and a huge step forward for country music, allowing audiences around the world to see their favorite artists perform live and be recognized for their excellence. We can’t wait to take the show to a new level for fans with an exciting new venue and integrated partnership with the Dallas Cowboys.”

The 58th ACM Awards will be the first to be executive produced by Raj Kapoor, following the stepping down of R.A. Clark, who served as executive producer for over 20 years. Kapoor has previously worked on the ACM Awards, as well as the Oscars, Grammys, Shania Twain’s Vegas residency, and concert tours for the likes of Jonas Brothers, Tim McGraw, and Carrie Underwood.

“We want to acknowledge and thank R.A. Clark, who is stepping down as Executive Producer after more than two decades of steering the show to excellence as Executive Producer and for being instrumental in launching its new home on Prime Video, as well as serving on the ACM Board of Directors for over twenty years and as interim Executive Director of the Academy in 2019,” Whiteside said.

“It’s impossible to look at countless iconic moments in country music history on the ACM Awards stage, from Las Vegas to Dallas to Nashville and back, and not see RAC’s influence, his vision, and his mastery at work. His legacy lives on as our Executive Producer, Raj Kapoor, and the Emmy-nominated production team that RAC led for so many years, continue to revolutionize the show toward an exciting future. The Academy, our industry, and all of country music is infinitely better for his tireless dedication, his inspiring passion, and his creative innovation. He will be missed but remains a close friend and supporter of the Academy.”

The 57th ACM Awards was held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in March and was hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen, and Gabby Barrett. Among the winners, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton won in the Artist of the Year categories, while Brothers Osborne collected Duo Of The Year for the sixth time.

For more information, head to the Academy of Country Music official website.