Dolly Parton, Rae Sremmurd, And More To Join Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party

Dolly Parton - Photo: Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Miley Cyrus revealed the full list of guest stars scheduled for her NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, including the legendary Dolly Parton, Rae Sremmurd, several Saturday Night Live cast members, and more.

This year marks Miley’s second annual New Year’s Eve Party, the first she co-hosted with Pete Davidson. Davidson has been replaced by Dolly Parton, who recently explained to ET how excited she was for the show.

“We’re going to be doing some skits. I know that anything can happen live with the two of us,” she said “I’m sure we’ll be wearing some bizarre costumes and we’ll be singing some serious songs, some fun songs [and] we’ll be bringing in the new year in fun fashion, I’m sure.” Other artist set to appear include Fletcher, Sia, Latto, and Liily.

“I’m looking forward to that and being in Miami at that time of year,” Dolly added in her conversation with ET. “When she first asked me, when she talked about doing the New Year’s show I thought it might be from New York and I wasn’t gonna do it ’cause I didn’t want to get that cold, you know. She said, ‘No, that’s why I don’t do it in New York. That’s why I’m going to Miami.’ So, we’re gonna do it there, so that should be a lot of fun. I’ve never spent much time in Miami.”

Last month, Dolly and Jimmy Fallon teamed up for a humorous, parodic take on the Christmas song genre with “Almost Too Early For Christmas.” The accompanying video features cartoon versions of the two icons and opens with pumpkins and leaves, which lets the viewers remember that Halloween just occurred.

“It’s almost too early for Christmas,” Parton sings, while Fallon follows up by singing, “Too soon to be singing this song.”

Visit NBC’s official website for more information.