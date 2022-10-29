Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton, Others Join CMT’s Loretta Lynn Tribute

Alan Jackson greets Loretta Lynn during her 'All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert' in 2019 in Nashville. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media

Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, and Reba McEntire are among the newly added contributors to the line-up for tomorrow night’s (Sunday) memorial show Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn.

The tribute, hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, will air live and commercial-free on CMT from the Grand Ole Opry House at 7pm CDT, and is also set to be broadcast on SiriusXM’s Wille’s Roadhouse: Willie Nelson’s Classic Country (Channel 59).

Other friends and family added to the celebration include Marty Stuart, the Gaither Vocal Band, Hoda Kotb, Sissy Spacek (who memorably played the country great in the biopic Coal Miner’s Daughter) and family members Patsy Lynn and Tayla Lynn. There will be two commercial-free encores on CMT, on November 2nd at 8pm and November 6 at 11am (both CDT).

Coal Miner's Daughter

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Previously announced contributors to this special dedicated to one of country’s great trailblazers and figureheads, who died in her sleep on October 4, aged 90, are part of a veritable who’s who of the genre. They include Brandi Carlile (both solo and as part of the The Highwomen with Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby with Brittney Spencer), Darius Rucker, Emmy Russell + Lukas Nelson, George Strait, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Margo Price, and Tanya Tucker.

Previously announced presenters on the night will include Barbara Mandrell, Faith Hill, Crystal Gayle, Martina McBride, Sheryl Crow, and Tim McGraw. Parton, Musgraves, Stuart, Lambert, McEntire, and Spacek will contribute via special messages.

“We are truly honored to work closely alongside Loretta’s family to create a celebration of life fit for a true queen of country music, Loretta Lynn,” said CMT producers in a statement. “She was a true original, a woman who always sang from her heart, never shied away from challenging the status quo, and blazed the path forward for her fellow female artists.

“From her firecracker spirit and signature musicality to her unmistakable country style and unparalleled authenticity, we look forward to honoring her in the best way we know how: sharing stories and songs with her family, friends and the legions of fans she loved dearly.”

