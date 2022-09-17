Rae Sremmurd Holds Water Drive For Citizens Of Jackson, Mississippi

Rae Sremmurd - Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

On September 14, Rae Sremmurd linked with Making Wishes Matter to organize a water drive for their fellow Mississippians, who are currently without potable drinking water. The rap superstars donated more than two trucks full with over 100 cases of water, 100 water filters to the elderly, and called on fans to pitch in too. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee then personally delivered the bounty to communities in need.

The hip-hop duo were greeted by friends and fans, who turned out in droves to help the cause. Jxmmi shared a video from the event on Instagram to spread the news. “We are at the truck,” he said. “We got plenty of water, man! Shoutout to everybody [who] came out, got down. Lots of water. We comin’ to Jackson. Let’s get it.” This crisis is the result of the Pearl River flooding in August–an event that left more than 150,000 residents scrambling for drinking water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rae Sremmurd’s community outreach comes after the pair dropped the singles “Community D__k” and “Denial,” their first song together in more than four years, earlier this year. Hip-hop thrives on pairing unexpected elements, and “Community D__k” pushes that notion to the extreme, marrying a squeaking mattress sample, the melody from “Jingle Bells,” and gleefully carnal raps from two of the genre’s greatest stylists. Swae promises to outperform the pro athletes and other rappers competing for one woman’s attention, while, later in the song, Jxmmi drops all that formality: “She was classy, but I f____d her in the sprinter van.”

Prior to that, the brothers made a name for themselves as the preeminent harmonizers of hip-hop, racking up numerous hits beginning with 2014’s “No Flex Zone.” Their first two albums, 2015’s SremmLife and the following year’s SremmLife 2, were each certified Platinum, and the latter spawned the group’s first No.1 hit, the Gucci Mane-assisted “Black Beatles.”

SR3MM, a groundbreaking triple-disc effort that saw each brother get his own LP’s worth of space to work solo, arrived in 2018. The rap duo’s long-awaited followup, Sremm4Life, is expected later this year. In the meantime, these Mississippi boys are getting back to their roots and helping out the communities that shaped them.

Listen to the best of Rae Sremmurd on Apple Music and Spotify.