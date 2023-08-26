Dance Powerhouse Eli Brown Shares ‘Diamonds On My Mind’

Eli Brown - Photo: Matt De Jong

Bristolian dance powerhouse Eli Brown is back with a new single, channeling a ‘work hard, play hard’ spirit on the effervescent cut “Diamonds On My Mind.” The track is out now via Astralwerks.

Following the success of recent single “Be The One,” which became the memento of Calvin Harris’ Coachella takeover back in April of this year, and his summer-ready July single “Love Is Free,” Brown is returning with a track that builds on his proficiencies for making techno anthems that speak directly to the lifestyle of his growing audience. Check out the track below.

Eli Brown - Diamonds On My Mind (Official Visualiser)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Diamonds On My Mind” pulls us into an upbeat world of four on the floor bass drum punches and synthesized fanfare, tied seamlessly together by an infectious hook. Continually building tension as the tracks’ textures swell, “Diamonds On My Mind” finds its novelty in the simplicity of its stripped back beat and singular rave synth lead, which are punctuated by anthemic vocals that audiences are already singing back in raves across the globe.

Adding “Diamonds On My Mind” to his arsenal of rave-ready tracks, Brown continues to command dancefloors across the globe and cement his position as one of the best main stage techno acts—one that is simultaneously breaking through to the masses.

This summer has already seen him play a packed-out festival season in Europe as he gears up to head over to the USA for a massive Factory93 endorsed tour, which will see him headline Space Miami and play his biggest show to date in Los Angeles. Check out his full itinerary below.

Buy or stream “Diamonds On My Mind.”

Eli Brown Tour Dates:

11/02 – Commonwealth, Calgary

11/03 – The Midway, Edmonton

11/04 – Celebrities, Vancouver

11/10 – Space, Miami

11/11 – Seismic Dance Event, Austin

11/12 – EDC, Orlando

11/17 – Prysm, Chicago

11/18 – Soundcheck, DC

11/24 – The Midway, San Francisco

11/25 – Anderson Street, Los Angeles

12/01 – Stereo Live, Dallas

12/02 – Stereo Live, Dallas

12/08 – Coda, Toronto

12/09 – Fairmount, Montreal