Ella Mai Recruits Roddy Ricch And Mustard For ‘How’ Video

Grammy Award-winning R&B songstress Ella Mai has delivered the video for her latest single, “How,” featuring Roddy Ricch and Mustard.

It is the third official release from her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve, which dropped this spring sending five tracks onto Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart.

Ella Mai - How ft. Roddy Ricch

Ella and Roddy performed a medley of “How” for their first television performance together at the 2022 BET Awards, where she also brought out Babyface to perform their song “Fallin,” and her single “DFMU.”

“How” made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, Yo! MTV, BET Soul, BET Jams & BET Her, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards. Directed by Colin Tilley, with influences of European cinema from the 1970s, the video shows Ella behind the scenes caught in a shattered marriage who then recruits her clique, Roddy and Mustard, to seek revenge.

“When I first started recording my album Heart On My Sleeve, I told Mustard that I had to have Roddy as one of the features,” Mai explains. “We made it happen and ‘How’ was born! It’s one of my favorite tracks on the album where I had the pleasure of collaborating with two incredible artists in their own right and I’m really excited to share the visuals with the world. It was also an honor to have the legendary Colin Tilley direct another video for me. I hope everyone loves it as much as I do!”

In 2018, Ella Mai’s first single “Boo’d Up” broke the record for the most weeks at No.1 of any song by a woman on the R&B/Hip-Hop Billboard Airplay chart and is now RIAA-Certified 7x Platinum. Her follow-up single, the 5x-Platinum “Trip,” peaked at No.11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and her debut album, Ella Mai, has almost six billion streams and is 2x Platinum.

In addition to her chart-topping domination and success, Ella Mai has won a number of awards, including her first GRAMMY for Best R&B Song, three Billboard Music Awards including the coveted Top R&B Artist, three iHeartRadio awards including R&B Artist of the Year, three Soul Train Awards, an NAACP Image Award, and a BET Viewers Choice Award.

