Elton John Teases ‘Brand New Show’ For Glastonbury 2023

Elton John has shared that he is developing a “brand new show” for his highly anticipated set at Glastonbury 2023.

The “Rocketman” singer announced the update in a new interview with BBC Radio One, where he revealed that he has planned for the upcoming set to be unlike any of his past performances.

He is set to take to the stage on Sunday for the final night of the festival, and will perform on the Pyramid Stage as part of the music icon slot. The gig will also mark the final date of his mammoth Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which has spanned over 350 dates across the course of five years.

“I’m starting with a song I haven’t played for about 10 years, so we’ll see how it goes,” he began. “I’ve got the set list down, I’ve got rehearsal dates booked for the guest artists, so we just have to hope the weather will still be nice.”

“It’s a different show to what people have been seeing. On Farewell Yellow Brick Road, there’s quite a lot of deep cuts, it’s not all hits, and you’ve got to keep people interested,” he explained. “When you put a setlist together, I always say it’s a bit like having sex. You start off really well, then you chill out a little bit, then towards the end of the show all hell breaks loose.”

Back in May, Elton said in an interview with the BBC that “the piano won’t go away forever” when he completes his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Though the superstar’s last UK show will be at Glastonbury, he teased some fun details about what’s next. When asked by BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills about his “ideal life when the tour is over,” he says he will go on holiday for a couple of months, and then: “Everything is up in the air…the piano won’t go away forever.”

