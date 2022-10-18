Elton John’s Farewell Tour Becomes Third Highest-Grossing Tour In History

Elton John – Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Elton John’s farewell tour has become the third highest-grossing tour in history, grossing more than $661 million so far.

Shop the best of Elton John’s discography on vinyl and more.

The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour kicked off in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in September 2018 and has visited the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand so far. Another North American leg is ongoing, while more dates in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe are still to come next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, the run has grossed $661.3 million so far and sold 4.5 million tickets to 257 shows around the world through October 9. A total of $133.4 million and 830,000 tickets came from the North American shows he has played so far.

John’s dates are only the third tour in Boxscore history to surpass the $600 million mark. Before the pop icon achieved the feat, U2’s 2009-2011 “360” tour grossed $736.4 million, while Ed Sheeran’s 2017-2019 “Divide” tour racked up a massive $776.4 million. Sheeran performed 258 shows on that trek – one more than John has held so far.

The British pop legend will hold his last North American show at Los Angeles’ Dodgers Stadium on November 20. Disney+ will stream the concert live from the venue, while his other two shows there will also be filmed.

That footage will instead be used for an upcoming documentary on the tour, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend, which according to Deadline, will be released exclusively on Disney+ after a planned festival run and limited theatrical release.

Earlier this month, John announced further UK dates for the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. New gigs at London’s The O2 and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena were added to his schedule for May and June next year. He will wrap up the UK leg of the tour in Glasgow on June 18, 2023.

Listen to the best of Elton John on Apple Music and Spotify.