ericdoa Announces ‘Dead On Arrival’ Tour

ericdoa - Photo: Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games via Getty Images

Singer, songwriter, and producer, ericdoa has announced his eagerly awaited “Dead On Arrival Tour.” The 25-date tour will kick off on January 25 in San Diego and will make stops in numerous cities including Austin, Atlanta, DC, New York, and more, before wrapping in Los Angeles at Belasco. General on-sale tickets are available on Friday, September 29 at 10am local time.

This announcement follows the release of his melodic, mind-bending new track “kickstand.” Layered and woozy, the soulful track serves as the first single in over a year from the rising artist. “You’ll never be me just give it a rest, I’m gonna keep it direct,” Eric begins the track. “Keep it quiet, I don’t like to flex.” He continues to spit facts on the biting yet infectious chorus: “Hit me like a kickstand with your pitch, man—never heard one song, but you’re still a big fan.” Eric’s ability to move from rapping to singing is effortless, lending a depth and versatility to the track that elevates the whole production.

Prior to “kickstand,” Eric partnered with Riot video game VALORANT for his dancy track “>one” in the winter, which the lifelong gamer performed at the 2023 VALORANT Champions Opening Ceremony. The track has amassed over 27 million streams on Spotify alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit ericdoa’s official website for more information.

ericdoa Dead On Arrival Tour Dates:

Thu, Jan 25, 2024

San Diego, CA

Music Box

Fri, Jan 26, 2024

Pomona, CA

Glass House

Sat, Jan 27, 2024

Phoenix, AZ

Crescent Ballroom

Mon, Jan 29, 2024

Albuquerque, NM

Launch Pad

Thu, Feb 1, 2024

Austin, TX

Empire

Fri, Feb 2, 2024

Dallas, TX

Tulips

Sat, Feb 3, 2024

Houston, TX

HOB Peacock Room

Wed, Feb 7, 2024

Tampa, FL

Orpheum

Fri, Feb 9, 2024

Atlanta, GA

Hell at Masquerade

Sat, Feb 10, 2024

Carrboro, NC

Cat’s Cradle

Tue, Feb 13, 2024

Washington, DC

Union Stage

Thu, Feb 15, 2024

Boston, MA

Paradise Rock Club

Fri, Feb 16, 2024

New York, NY

Irving Plaza

Sat, Feb 17, 2024

Philadelphia, PA

Foundry

Wed, Feb 21, 2024

Toronto, ON

Axis Club

Fri, Feb 23, 2024

Detroit, MI

El Club

Sat, Feb 24, 2024

Chicago, IL

Bottom Lounge

Sun, Feb 25, 2024

St. Paul, MN

Amsterdam

Tues, Feb 27, 2024

Denver, CO

Larimer Lounge

Fri, Mar 1, 2024

Portland, OR

Hawthorne

Sat Mar 2, 2024

Vancouver, BC

Celebrities

Mon, Mar 4, 2024

Seattle, WA

Crocodile

Thu, Mar 7, 2024

San Francisco, CA

Independent

Sat, Mar 9, 2024

Los Angeles, CA

Belasco