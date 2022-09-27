Feid’s ‘Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum’ Lands In Top 10 Of Latin Chart

Feid - Photo: Medios y Media/Getty Images

Feid, also known as Ferxxo, continues his rapid ascension to Latin music superstardom with the release of his new album, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum, which has been skyrocketing up the Latin charts, landing at No.8.

The entire album was leaked by Feid’s fans, which resulted in an unexpected early release of the album, showcasing the value of Feid’s music among his most avid supporters. What started as an irreparable leak has become one of the most important achievements in Feid’s career. In just one week since its release, the album has garnered over 500 million digital streams and has received a Latin Gold certification by the RIAA in record time.

Recently, Feid managed to become the No.5 global artist on Spotify and debuted at No.2 on Spotify’s Global Debut Album Chart. Feid also had nine songs simultaneously on Spotify’s Top 200 Global chart in tandem with the release of Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum, a milestone that only Bad Bunny had been able to achieve this year. Currently, Feid is No.19 on YouTube’s global artist chart with over 88 million views in the past week.

Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum is a project comprised of Feid’s most popular songs from this 2022, including, “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo,” “Si Te La Encuentras Por Ahi,” “Castigo,” “Nieve,” “Ferxxo 100,” and Ferxxo’s iconic anthem, “Normal,” which debuted at the No.27 position in Spotify’s global chart.

The album also has nine new songs like “Prohibidox,” “XQ Te Pones Así” with Yandel, “Belixe,” and “Quemando Calorías” with Sky Rompiendo. The successful launch of this album generated a new push of digital streams for songs like “Normal,” which entered Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart for a second time with new listeners.

After three sold out performances at La Macarena in Medellín, Feid is preparing to tour in the United States between October and November.

Buy or stream Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum.