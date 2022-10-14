Florence + The Machine Releases ‘Dance Fever (Live At Madison Square Garden)’

Florence + The Machine, ‘Dance Fever (Live At Madison Square Garden)’ - Photo: Courtesy of Polydor Records

Florence + The Machine have released Dance Fever (Live at Madison Square Garden), a surprise new live album recorded at the band’s two sold out Madison Square Garden shows last month.

The album features live versions of tracks from the much-lauded new album Dance Fever—including “Free,” “King,” the epic “Dream Girl Evil,” plus classics from throughout Florence’s prolific career including “Shake It Out,” “Big God,” “Cosmic Love,” debut single “Kiss With A Fist,” and many more.

Florence says: “For an album that was so much about performance, the possession of it, the love-hate relationship with life on the road. And the ensuing grief when I thought it may never happen again. To get out to perform these songs has been the most extraordinary experience. The connection with the audience and the catharsis is at a level I have never experienced before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florence +The Machine - Dream Girl Evil (Live At Madison Square Gardens)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Maybe it’s because we all missed it so much. But people are bringing so much of themselves to these shows, I wanted to have a memory of Dance Fever live. As a testament to this time, and a full circle moment. For an album so much about the loss of live music. To have a recording of the return means so much to me.”

Dance Fever (Live at Madison Square Garden) will be released on heavyweight 2LP gatefold vinyl on April 14, 2023 and is available for pre-order today.

In addition to two nights at MSG, Florence + The Machine toured arenas across North America this autumn, with two sold at shows at Los Angeles’s iconic Hollywood Bowl set to go down this weekend (Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15). Florence Welch and her band will then head home to play an arena tour in the UK next month before embarking on a tour of Australia and New Zealand in March 2023.

Buy or stream Dance Fever (Live at Madison Square Garden).