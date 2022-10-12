Florence + The Machine Perform ‘King’ On ‘Corden’ And Nick Kroll Dances Along

Florence + The Machine - Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images for Florence + The Machine

Florence + The Machine were the musical guests on The Late Late Show With James Corden Tuesday night (October 11), performing the song “King” from their celebrated new album Dance Fever.

Florence also joined Corden for an interview, during which comedian Nick Kroll revealed that he had taken a dance class where he learned the “King” music video choreography, but he also remembered the moves. Florence discussed her tour with Corden, noting how there were so many costumes at each show, the performances were starting to feel like “Dance Fever Comic Con.”

Florence + The Machine: King

This summer, Florence Welch received an honorary fellowship from London’s University of the Arts. Welch was a student at the university but dropped out after her foundation year to pursue her music with Florence + The Machine.

In an emotional speech, the singer spoke about her pride at receiving the fellowship after the disappointment of not completing her first degree.

She also used her acceptance speech to discuss the importance of the arts and why they’re needed now more than ever.

“I didn’t think this would ever happen”, Welch said after receiving her degree. “As you can tell, I’m so honored to receive this. As you may know, I was born in Camberwell and the art college loomed very large in my imagination, even before I attended.

“Growing up in Camberwell, everyone who I thought was interesting or cool or who were in my favourite bands seemed to have gone to Camberwell Arts College”, she added. “But much to my mother’s dismay, as a patron of higher education herself, I stepped straight out of school into working in the nearest bar.

“Rather than applying for any university, I just wanted to be in a band but at that point in my life there really was no band…it was almost the imaginary there was just a lot of drinking. After a year of that and feeling increasingly lost, I tried to apply to Art College.”

“I’m so happy that they [took me]. I have to say, without that space to create and dream in that foundation year, and the structure and sanctuary it provided me, I would not be the artist I am today.”

