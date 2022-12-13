Frank Turner To Play US Dates With The Interrupters In 2023

Frank Turner - Photo: Mark Holloway/Redferns

On the verge of wrapping their massively successful summer/fall tour dates, The Interrupters have announced a tour, produced by Live Nation, that will kick off on April 20, 2023 in Portland, OR running through June 3 in Anaheim, CA. Frank Turner will co-headline on select dates throughout the tour with additional special guests joining in every city. Tickets will be available on Friday, December 16 at 10 AM local time.

“With the recent release of our fourth album In The Wild, we are so excited to get back out on the road and celebrate live music across the U.S. and Canada with the incredibly talented Frank Turner and so many of our amazing friends,” The Interrupters share. “We are honored to have Hepcat, Laura Jane Grace, Chuck Regan, Bedouin Soundclash, The Skints, The Bandulus, and Left Alone on select dates with us. We can’t wait to see you all! This is gonna be a party!!”

“After doing 50 states in 50 days last summer, I was wondering how you follow that, in terms of touring the USA…” Frank Turner shares. “And now I know – team up with one of the best punk bands out there. I’m really excited to share a stage with The Interrupters, it feels like a meeting of minds and music. I can’t wait to hit the road.”

The Interrupters play the following US dates in 2023

(*denotes co-headlining show with Frank Turner)

April 20—Portland, OR—Roseland Theater

April 21—Seattle, WA—Showbox Sodo

April 23—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom

April 25—Edmonton, ALB—Midway Music Hall*

April 26—Calgary, ALB—MacEwan Hall*

April 27—Missoula, MT—The Wilma*

April 29—Minneapolis, MN—The Fillmore Minneapolis*

April 30—Chicago, IL—House of Blues

May 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Roxian Theatre*

May 3—Toronto, ONT—History*

May 5—Montreal, QUE—Olympia de Montréal*

May 6—Hampton Beach, NH—Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*

May 7—Boston, MA —MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

May 10—Wallingford, CT—The Dome at Oakdale*

May 12—NYC, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17*

May 13—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony Summer Stage*

May 14—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore Philadelphia*

May 16—Norfolk, VA—NorVA*~

May 17—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore Silver Spring*

May 19—Cincinnati, OH—Bogart’s*

May 20—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant*

May 21—Denver, CO—Fillmore Auditorium*

May 23—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex*

May 24—Garden City, ID—Revolution Concert House

May 26—Monterrey, CA—California Roots Music and Arts Festival

May 27—Las Vegas, NV—Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival

May 29—Sacramento, CA—Ace of Spades

May 30—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

June 1—San Diego—SOMA

June 2—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern

June 3—Anaheim, CA—House of Blues.

