G Herbo Releases ‘Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

G Herbo has released Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition, the latest chapter in the series that began with 2025’s Lil Herb. The expanded project arrives alongside the official video for “Mad People,” a GotMrkd-directed visual that follows the Chicago rapper as he reflects on loyalty, success, and the responsibilities that have followed his rise.

“Mad People” centers on Herbo taking stock of the road that brought him to this point. The video was shot between the Dominican Republic and Chicago, pairing scenes from a recent getaway with his fiancée, Taina Williams, with performance footage filmed in Chicago’s Chinatown. In the visual, Herbo is shown riding four-wheelers, spending time by the pool, sharing meals with friends, and returning to the city that shaped his story.

G Herbo - Mad People (Official Video)

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Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition expands the world of Lil Herb by looking further back into Herbo’s origins. The title nods to the first rap name he used as a child, before Lil Herb became the name that carried him beyond the neighborhood around 79th and Essex. The 17-track project includes “I Did,” “Go,” “Steel,” “Because of You,” “October Thoughts,” and “How Can I Lose,” along with “DND” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Other featured guests include Polo G, Skilla Baby, YK Dee, Big Opp, and Doowop.

The release follows G Herbo’s Lil Herb, which arrived in November 2025 with 15 tracks and features from Anderson .Paak, Wyclef Jean, and Jeremih. Earlier in 2025, “Went Legit” became one of the rapper’s most widely heard records and helped set up the Lil Herb era. Herbo has also continued his work through Swervin’ Through Stress, an initiative focused on mental wellness resources and education for BIPOC communities. Nearly 15 years into his career, Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition keeps the focus on the names, places, and relationships that have shaped his path.

Listen to Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition here.