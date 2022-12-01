George Thorogood & The Destroyers Announce 50th Anniversary Tour For 2023

George Thorogood - Photo: Dave Simpson/WireImage

George Thorogood & the Destroyers have announced the Bad All Over The World – 50 Years of Rock anniversary tour for 2023. It will begin with their appearances at the Rock Legends Cruise from Ft. Lauderdale to CocoCay in the Bahamas in February before hitting the US in March. Initial dates have been confirmed, including the band’s first Canadian shows in three years, with details of a major summer itinerary to follow.

The starting point for the powerhouse rock band came on December 1 1973, when Thorogood, drummer Jeff Simon and their rhythm guitarist loaded their equipment into Simon’s Volkswagen bus and drove to Lane Hall at the University of Delaware. As a three-piece, they played such covers as “No Particular Place To Go,” “Madison Blues,” and “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer.”

Simon recalls that the audience was wary of them at first, “then it was like someone flipped a switch.” By their second set, the dance floor was packed. Adds Thorogood: “After the gig, Jeff and I thought ‘Maybe we’re onto something.’” It was the first ever performance by George Thorogood & the Destroyers.

Nearly 50 years later, after more than 8,000 live shows and album sales of 15 million, Thorogood and Simon will hit the road again with longtime Destroyers Bill Blough, Jim Suhler, and Buddy Leach. “From that very first show, we’ve stayed true to ourselves and the music we love,” says Thorogood. “We’ve decided to celebrate our first half-century by throwing the biggest and baddest rock party ever.”

Dates confirmed so far on the Bad All Over The World tour are:

2/13/23 Rock Legends Cruise X / Ft. Lauderdale, FL to CocoCay, Bahamas

2/17/23 Rock Legends Cruise X / Ft. Lauderdale, FL to CocoCay, Bahamas

3/17/23 Chinook Winds Casino Resort / Lincoln City, OR

3/18/23 Chinook Winds Casino Resort / Lincoln City, OR

3/19/23 Northern Quest Resort & Casino / Airway Heights, WA

3/21/23 Redding Civic Auditorium / Redding, CA

3/22/23 Luther Burbank Center for the Arts / Santa Rosa, CA

3/24/23 Yaamava’ Resort & Casino / Highland, CA

3/25/23 Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort / Las Vegas, NV

4/27/23 Commodore Ballroom / Vancouver, BC

4/28/23 Commodore Ballroom / Vancouver, BC

4/29/23 Trade and Convention Centre / Penticton, BC

4/30/23 CN Centre / Prince George, BC

5/2/23 Bonnetts Energy Centre / Grand Prairie, AB

5/4/23 The Venue at River Cree / Edmonton, AB

5/5/23 Grey Eagle Resort & Casino Event Centre / Calgary, AB

5/6/23 Casino Regina / Regina, SK

5/8/23 TCU Place / Saskatoon, SK

5/9/23 Burton Cummings Theatre / Winnipeg, MB

5/12/23 Sudbury Arena / Sudbury, ON

5/13/23 Peterborough Memorial Centre / Peterborough, ON

5/14/23 MTelus / Montreal, QC

5/16/23 Centre in the Square / Kitchener, ON

5/17/23 Fallsview Casino Resort / Niagara Falls, ON