Gibson Publishing Launches Book Partnership With Slash, Preps ‘The Collection: Slash’

Gibson Brands has announced the launch of Gibson Publishing in partnership with rock icon Slash.

Gibson Publishing’s first release, The Collection: Slash, is a premium coffee-table book that explores in unprecedented detail the instruments Slash has used on countless hit records and on stages worldwide in front of millions of fans.

The Collection: Slash

The Collection: Slash will be published in hardcover in two editions: custom and Deluxe via Gibson Publishing and is available for pre-order now.

Gibson Publishing marks the next major step in the evolution of Gibson Brands’ media platform and promoting music experiences to fans worldwide. As with the recently launched music label Gibson Records–which released Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators’ acclaimed new album this year–the first project for Gibson Publishing is a premium book with Gibson Global Brand Ambassador and rock legend, Slash.

“It’s been a blast working with Gibson to create a platform for me to talk about my favorite thing, guitars” says Slash. “This book is a great exposé of all the great guitars I’ve collected over many years.”

Launching simultaneously today is the Slash episode of Gibson TV’s popular interview series of the same name, titled The Collection–which takes viewers on a deep dive into the extraordinary, personal guitar collections of music’s biggest artists.

Slash and Mark Agnesi (Gibson TV Host and Director of Brand Experience) sit down to discuss the never-before-told stories behind his holy grail vintage pieces, to prototype Gibson signature models, drool-worthy Gibson Les Paul’s, Flying V’s, and more.

Over 300 pages in length, The Collection: Slash is a lavishly illustrated, rare, and collectible book with numerous photos of the guitarist and his impressive guitar collection, shot by the Gibson team and legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin, whose relationship with Slash extends back to an early Guns N’ Roses portrait session from 1986.

Accompanying the imagery are insights drawn from the new, exclusive interviews with Slash himself. Written and edited by Gibson editor-in-chief Chris Vinnicombe, The Collection: Slash is a must-have for both Slash fans and those who admire fine and rare guitars.

