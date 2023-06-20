Gracie Abrams And Aaron Dessner Announce Tour

Gracie Abrams - Photo: Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Managemen

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams has announced a limited run of intimate shows with Aaron Dessner of The National. Together, Abrams and Dessner will perform an acoustic set featuring songs from Abrams’ debut album Good Riddance, which Dessner produced. The Good Riddance Acoustic Shows will take place in New York City, Nashville, and Los Angeles in September.

Tickets for this very special run of shows go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10am local time. Abrams is on tour now supporting Taylor Swift on 30 dates of her blockbuster Eras Tour and will head to Europe for dates this fall.

Released in February, and produced by Dessner of The National, Good Riddance finds Abrams opening up about a recent period of intense transformation, bringing even more honesty and depth to her lyrical storytelling.

Praising Good Riddance as “one of 2023’s best debuts,” Rolling Stone stated that the album “shows a serious command of autobiographical songwriting” and hailed Abrams as “one of pop’s buzziest young artists,” recently including Good Riddance on their list of The Best Albums of 2023 So Far.

Billboard stated the “music is visceral, brutally honest, unflinchingly self-examining storytelling of the highest caliber” and Nylon said, “Gracie Abrams has achieved a feat only few (most notably her hero and tourmate, Taylor Swift) have achieved—a debut album that feels at once of the moment and timeless.”

Last week, Abrams released a new, deluxe edition of her debut album, Good Riddance, featuring three brand new songs. Good Riddance Deluxe comes backed with four additional songs, three of which have never been heard before. Its tracklist is bolstered by “Block me out,” Abrams’ single that was released last April, alongside “Unsteady,” “405,” and “Two people.”

Visit Gracie Abrams’ official website for more information.

Gracie Abrams & Aaron Dessner The Good Riddance Acoustic Shows:

Sept. 6 New York, NY McKittrick Hotel

Sept. 11 Nashville, TN Riverside Revival

Sept. 14 Los Angeles, CA Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery