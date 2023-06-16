Gracie Abrams Expands ‘Good Riddance’ With Three Stunning New Songs

Gracie Abrams – Photo: Danielle Neu (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

Gracie Abrams has released a new, deluxe edition of her debut album, Good Riddance, featuring three brand new songs.

The singer-songwriter shared the original version of the record back in February and worked with The National’s Aaron Dessner on the tracks.

Good Riddance Deluxe comes backed with four additional songs, three of which have never been heard before. Its tracklist is bolstered by “Block me out,” Abrams’ single that was released last April, alongside “Unsteady,” “405,” and “Two people.”

Gracie Abrams - 405 (Official Lyric Video)

“We’re really happy to include these songs we made during the weeks we spent writing ‘Good Riddance,’” the star wrote on her Instagram Story. “These songs kind of really tie up the whole album and yeah I just love you and couldn’t be more grateful for your support of this album and for the stories you’ve shared with me and with each other in response to the songs.

“As I’ve begun writing the next project I continue to get more and more emotional about how close we’ve all become over the past couple years but over this album in particular and to have a little send off with the deluxe version tonight means a lot. Thank you always and forever.”

Good Riddance found Abrams opening up about a recent period of intense transformation, bringing even more honesty and depth to her lyrical storytelling. It earned praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, who called it “one of 2023’s best debuts,” and Billboard, who described it as “visceral, brutally honest, unflinchingly self-examining storytelling of the highest caliber.”

Abrams is currently supporting Taylor Swift on select dates of her North American The Eras tour and will host her own headline tour in Europe later this year. Visit her official website for full dates and tickets.

Earlier this week, the singer-songwriter stopped by the SiriusXM studios to perform a special acoustic session. During the performance, she covered Bon Iver’s “Beach Baby” and delivered versions of her own track “I Know It Don’t Work.”

