Taylor Swift Announces US Run Of The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift - Photo: Christie Goodwin/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

The U.S. leg of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour was announced this morning (11/1) just days after the eleven-time Grammy winner broke streaming, physical, and vinyl album sales around the world.

Shop the best of Taylor Swift’s discography on vinyl and more.

Taylor’s critically acclaimed album, Midnights, is the fastest selling album of her career. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be supported by Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN. It will be presented by Capital One and produced by Taylor Swift Touring and promoted by the Messina Touring Group (MTG).

ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure tickets to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour get into the hands of fans, Taylor Swift has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Fans can register for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan starting now through Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59PM ET. Registered fans who receive a code will have exclusive access to purchase tickets on Tuesday, November 15 starting at 10AM local venue time. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets starting at $49 up to $449. In addition, VIP packages will start at $199 up to $899 on a first come, first served basis.

Previous Lover Fest Verified Fan purchasers will receive preferred access to participate in the TaylorSwiftTix Presale. Please make sure that you register with the same Ticketmaster Account as your Lover Fest purchase. Public on-sale begins Friday, November 18 at 10AM local venue time. Registration for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan is open now.

Additionally, through Capital One’s partnership with Taylor Swift, an exclusive premium allocation of tickets has been set aside for Capital One cardholders, who will have priority access to purchase tickets on November 15 at 2PM local venue time through November 17tat 10PM local venue time or until supplies last.

Buy or stream Midnights.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Dates:

18-Mar Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

25-Mar Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

1-Apr Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

2-Apr Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

15-Apr Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

22-Apr Houston, TX NRG Stadium

28-Apr Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

29-Apr Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

6-May Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

12-May Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

13-May Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

19-May Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

20-May Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

26-May East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

27-May East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

2-Jun Chicago, IL Soldier Field

3-Jun Chicago, IL Soldier Field

10-Jun Detroit, MI Ford Field

17-Jun Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium

24-Jun Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

1-Jul Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium

8-Jul Kansas City, MO GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

15-Jul Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

22-Jul Seattle, WA Lumen Field

29-Jul Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium

4-Aug Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

5-Aug Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium