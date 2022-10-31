Taylor Swift Occupies Top 10 Of Billboard Charts With ‘Midnights’ Cuts

Taylor Swift - Photo: Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift has scored one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as she becomes the first artist to claim the list’s entire top 10 in a single week.

Leading the way for Swift on the Hot 100, “Anti-Hero” lands at No.1, marking her ninth career chart-topper. Swift now claims 13 of the top 15 spots on the chart with the entire standard version of Midnights.

Earlier today, it was reported that Swift secured the biggest week for any album in nearly seven years. The project earned 1.578 million equivalent album units earned in the United States. Swift has also tied Barbra Streisand for the most No.1 albums among women. Taylor is also the sixth act with more than 10 No.1 albums on the Billboard 200.

The album has topped the charts in a number of countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Ireland, Finland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden.

Taylor also became the only artist to have five albums debut with over one million units sold in their first week in US Nielsen history.

In other chart news, Midnights surpassed one billion global album streams in under one week, a new career high. Midnights also broke the record for biggest first week global Spotify streams for any album in five days of release.

The album was off to a massive start upon its release. According to Luminate, the album sold more than 800,000 copies in the U.S. through its first day across all available formats (multiple digital album download, CD, vinyl, and cassette variants). With that mark, the album logged the largest sales week for any album since 2017 (which was set by Swift’s reputation), became the top-selling album of 2022 year-to-date, and set a modern-era record for single-week vinyl album sales.

The album also became the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. The streaming platform broke the news on social media, writing, “And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. Congratulations, @taylorswift13.”

