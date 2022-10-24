Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Poised To Break Chart Records

Taylor Swift - Photo: Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift’s Midnights is off to a monumental debut, according to a report collated by Billboard on Saturday, October 22.

It reads, “According to Luminate, the album sold more than 800,000 copies in the U.S. through its first day across all available formats (multiple digital album download, CD, vinyl, and cassette variants). It has already logged the largest sales week for any album since 2017 (which was set by Swift’s reputation), is the top-selling album of 2022 year-to-date, and has set a modern-era record for single-week vinyl album sales.”

The album began setting records almost immediately. It became the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. The streaming platform broke the news on social media, writing, “And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. Congratulations, @taylorswift13.”

The record was originally announced during the star’s acceptance speech for Video Of The Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Later, Swift shared more details about the album, writing online: “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Midnights was co-produced by Jack Antonoff, who Swift has worked with since 2014’s 1989, and the singer herself. Antonoff also has writing credits on several of the songs, including album opener “Lavender Haze,” which was co-written with Hollywood star Zoë Kravitz, Mark Spears, Jahaan Sweet, and Sam Dew. Elsewhere, actor Joe Alwyn is also credited on “Sweet Nothing” under the alias William Bowery.

