Taylor Swift Breaks Spotify Single Day Streaming Record With ‘Midnights’

On Friday, October 21, 2022, Taylor Swift’s Midnights became the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history.

The streaming platform broke the news on social media, writing, “And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. Congratulations, @taylorswift13.”

The record was originally announced during the star’s acceptance speech for Video Of The Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Later, Swift shared more details about the album, writing online: “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Midnights was co-produced by Jack Antonoff, who Swift has worked with since 2014’s 1989, and the singer herself. Antonoff also has writing credits on several of the songs, including album opener “Lavender Haze,” which was co-written with Hollywood star Zoë Kravitz, Mark Spears, Jahaan Sweet, and Sam Dew. Elsewhere, actor Joe Alwyn is also credited on “Sweet Nothing” under the alias William Bowery.

There is one feature on the album–Lana Del Rey on “Snow On The Beach.” Swift shared more information about the collaboration ahead of the album’s release, saying the song is “about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel.” She said it was like wondering, “‘Wait, is this real? Is this a dream?’… Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”

