Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Secures Biggest First Week In Nearly Seven Years

Taylor Swift has landed her 11th No.1 album on the Billboard 200 chart as Midnights cruised to the top of the charts, in the process securing the biggest week for any album in nearly seven years.

The album earned 1.578 million equivalent album units earned in the United States. Swift has also tied Barbra Streisand for the most No.1 albums among women. Taylor is also the sixth act with more than 10 No.1 albums on the Billboard 200.

The album has topped the charts in a number of countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Ireland, Finland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden.

Taylor also became the only artist to have five albums debut with over one million units sold in their first week in US Nielsen history.

In other chart news, Midnights surpassed one billion global album streams in under one week, a new career high. Midnights also broke the record for biggest first week global Spotify streams for any album in five days of release.

The album was off to a massive start upon its release. According to Luminate, the album sold more than 800,000 copies in the U.S. through its first day across all available formats (multiple digital album download, CD, vinyl, and cassette variants). With that mark, the album logged the largest sales week for any album since 2017 (which was set by Swift’s reputation), became the top-selling album of 2022 year-to-date, and set a modern-era record for single-week vinyl album sales.

The album became the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. The streaming platform broke the news on social media, writing, “And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. Congratulations, @taylorswift13.”

