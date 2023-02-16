Greta Van Fleet Announces Deluxe ‘The Battle At Garden’s Gate’

Greta Van Fleet - Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV

Grammy-award winning rock band Greta Van Fleet has launched the pre-order of their limited edition deluxe The Battle at Garden’s Gate vinyl with four exclusive versions: Deluxe White Edition, Deluxe Red Edition, Deluxe Black Edition, and Deluxe Green Edition.

In an interview with NME, Greta Van Fleet said the band’s sophomore studio album “was really liberating. We knew exactly what we were going to do – we were gonna create an album that was big and unf_kwithable.”

With new music on the way for 2023, the band most recently performed at the inaugural Lollapalooza Mumbai as well as in Bahrain, with a new string of US dates starting in March.

Greta Van Fleet had to reschedule their tour after singer Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum. Kiszka initially announced the injury on social media in October, saying that their shows in Raleigh, Greenville and Jacksonville would be rescheduled to later dates.

After returning to play six dates in October, the band then postponed the remaining four shows of their North American tour.

In a video message, Kiszka said that the last couple of shows had been “beautiful and awe-inspiring” but that while his eardrum was continuing to heal it was still causing him “a great deal of physical pain.” He also thanked fans for their support during a “truly humbling year.”

Earlier this month, Sea.Hear.Now announced the lineup for the 2023 edition of its festival, which will feature Greta Van Fleet alongside Foo Fighters, The Killers, and more.

Greta Van Fleet’s Rescheduled Dates for 2023 are as follows:

03/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

03/08 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino

03/10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

03/12 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

03/13 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

03/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena

03/21 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

03/24 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

03/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center