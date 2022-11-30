Greta Van Fleet Announce Rescheduled US Tour Dates For 2023

Greta Van Fleet - Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Greta Van Fleet have announced the rescheduled dates of their US tour, which they recently postponed due to singer Josh Kiszka rupturing his eardrum.

Kiszka initially announced the injury on social media last month (October 18), saying that their shows in Raleigh, Greenville and Jacksonville would be rescheduled to later dates.

After returning to play six dates late last month, the band then postponed the remaining four shows of their North American tour.

In a video message, Kiszka said that the last couple of shows had been “beautiful and awe-inspiring” but that while his eardrum was continuing to heal it was still causing him “a great deal of physical pain.” He also thanked fans for their support during a “truly humbling year.”

The band have now announced that the rescheduled dates will take place in March 2023. You can check out their rescheduled itinerary below. Greta Van Fleet are also still due to play two nights in Atlantic City as well as dates in New Jersey and Los Angeles – all scheduled for December.

The tour comes in support of the band’s 2021 album, The Battle At Garden’s Gate. In an interview with NME, Greta Van Fleet said the band’s sophomore studio album “was really liberating. We knew exactly what we were going to do – we were gonna create an album that was big and unf_kwithable.”

In other news, the band were recently announced as part of Metallica‘s forthcoming Helping Hands benefit concert.

The show, which is set to go ahead at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on December 16, will be streamed on Paramount+ and MTV’s YouTube channel at 5.30pm local time.

Greta Van Fleet will provide support and Jimmy Kimmel will host the benefit concert. All proceeds will go to the band’s charity All Within My Hands foundation.

Greta Van Fleet’s Rescheduled Dates for 2023 are as follows:

03/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

03/08 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino

03/10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

03/12 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

03/13 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

03/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena

03/21 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

03/24 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

03/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

