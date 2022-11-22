Metallica To Live Stream ‘Helping Hands’ Benefit Concert

Metallica - Photo: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Metallica have announced plans to live stream their forthcoming “Helping Hands” benefit concert. The show, which is set for December 16 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be streamed on Paramount+ and MTV’s YouTube channel at 5:30pm local time.

The metal legends also announced that Greta Van Fleet will provide support and Jimmy Kimmel will host the benefit concert. All proceeds will go to the band’s charity All Within My Hands.

Metallica provided a statement, saying: “We’re looking forward to celebrating the achievements of All Within My Hands in our final show of the year, the Helping Hands Concert & Auction at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Friday, December 16. This will be the third time we hit the stage to benefit the Foundation, but the very first time that it will be streamed live with a full audience in the house, thanks to our friends at Paramount+.

“In another first, we’re also honoured to announce that Jimmy Kimmel will be joining us to host the show! Make sure to tune in early as it all kicks off at 5:30 PM PST streaming live on Paramount+ and simulcast on Pluto and MTV’s YouTube channel. Don’t miss the special guests and presentations, Greta Van Fleet’s set, and a few surprises before we hit the stage.

“We’ll also have some amazing items and experiences that will be auctioned off starting December 5 to benefit the Foundation, with 100 per cent of ticket and auction proceeds going directly to those in need.”

In other Metallica news, it was recently announced that the band will be one of the headliners for Download Festival 2023 and will perform not one, but two sets at the event next summer.

“We are next-level honored to once again come back and partake in the Download shenanigans on the hallowed grounds of Castle Donington, which has an unparalleled place in rock history,” Metallica said in a statement.

Visit the Microsoft Theater’s official website for more information.