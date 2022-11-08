Metallica To Perform Two Headline Sets At Download Festival 2023

Metallica – Photo: Gotham/Getty Images

Metallica have been announced as one of the headliners for Download Festival 2023 and will perform not one, but two sets at the event next summer.

The iconic metal band will top the bill on the Thursday and Saturday nights of the festival next June, with the unique sets containing no repeat songs. They will be joined at the bash by fellow headliners Bring Me The Horizon, who will perform on Friday, and Slipknot, who will close out the festival on Sunday.

“We are next-level honored to once again come back and partake in the Download shenanigans on the hallowed grounds of Castle Donington, which has an unparalleled place in rock history,” Metallica said in a statement.

“On top of that, to be able to share our double show format with two completely unique sets with no repeat songs for the first time ever in the UK is way fuckin’ cool. Bring it on!!”

Elsewhere on the bill for Download’s 20th anniversary are the likes of Crawlers, The Distillers, Fever 333, Alexisonfire, Architects, Disturbed, Evanescence, and more. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday (November 10) and will be available from the festival’s official website.

Download boss Andy Copping said: “This year marks a huge milestone for Download. Celebrating the incredible 20 years of the festival is no small feat. We really wanted to up the ante for this special anniversary, adding an extra day for the fans to experience the unforgettable lineup that once again brings together unparalleled talent from the rock music world back to Donington Park!”

Last weekend (November 6), Metallica played a special one-off concert featuring songs from their first two albums only – 1983’s Kill ‘Em All and 1984’s Ride The Lightning. The gig was held at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, and paid tribute to Megaforce Records’ Jonny and Marsha Zazula, who gave the band their first record deal.

