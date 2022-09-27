Metallica Announce Special Concert Featuring Songs From First Two Albums

Metallica – Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Metallica have announced a special one-off concert that will feature songs only taken from their first two albums, 1983’s Kill ‘Em All and 1984’s Ride The Lightning.

The gig, which will take place at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on November 6, will pay tribute to the couple who first signed the band and helped them kickstart their career. Jonny and Marsha Zazula ran the label Megaforce Records, which put out Metallica’s first two albums.

“Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour,” they said in a statement given to Rolling Stone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all…. we would not be where we are today without the two of them. Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart.”

Metallica will be supported by Raven at the show, who the iconic metal band supported on their first tour back in 1983. Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10am local time on Friday (September 30), while a pre-sale will begin tomorrow (28). More details and tickets can be found here.

A portion of the profits from the gig will be donated in the Zazulas’ name to MusiCares, the foundation run by the Recording Academy, which supports musicians with health and living expenses. Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation will also donate to the Feeding South Florida food bank.

In December, the band will play another charitable concert when they bring the third All Within My Hands Foundation benefit to Los Angeles. The gig will take place on December 16, with more details about it set to be announced soon.

Listen to the best of Metallica on Apple Music and Spotify.