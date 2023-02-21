Guns N’ Roses Announce 2023 World Tour

Guns N Roses - Photo: Katerina Benzova/Live Nation

Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall. The powerhouse rock band launch this jaunt on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel at Park Hayarkon and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece.

Shop Guns N’ Roses discography on vinyl and more.

The band will continue onto North America, starting on Saturday, August 5 in Moncton, NB at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, and will visit historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24. The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets for Guns N’ Roses 2023 World Tour be available starting with the band’s Nightrain Presale, beginning Wednesday February 22 at 10am local time. The general on-sale for all dates will start beginning Friday, February 24 at 10 AM local time via the band’s official website. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise & more.

This will be the first time the group have toured North America since the monumental ‘We’re F’N Back! Tour’ in 2021—which also steamrolled stadiums coast-to-coast including their first headliner at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Meanwhile, their now-legendary ‘Not In This Lifetime… Tour (2016-2019)’ stands out as the “third-highest grossing tour of all time.”

In other big news, the cinematic music video for “November Rain” has surpassed 2 billion views, elevating it to rarified air as “one of the most-viewed rock videos of all-time.” Last year, they dropped the Use Your Illusion I & II Super Deluxe Edition Box Set. Guns N’ Roses will be unveiling more news and surprises soon. Get ready!

GUNS N’ ROSES 2023 GLOBAL TOUR DATES:

Mon Jun 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon

Fri Jun 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

Mon Jun 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos

Thu Jun 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting

Sat Jun 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

Wed Jun 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock

Tue Jun 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

Fri Jun 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

Mon Jul 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park

Wed Jul 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO

Sat Jul 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo

Tue Jul 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland

Thu Jul 13 – Paris, France – La Defense

Sun Jul 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena

Wed Jul 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium

Sat Aug 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

Tue Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau

Fri Aug 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park

Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place