The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue
The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue
The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue
Guns N’ Roses Prep Vinyl Reissue Of ‘Live Era ’87-’93’

The band’s first official live album has been remastered and revamped.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

More than two hours of essential Guns N’ Roses concert recordings were included in the 1999 archival release Live Era ’87-’93. Now, that album, the band’s first official live release, is getting a vinyl reissue with a new mastering job and revamped art.

The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged
The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged
The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged

Live Era ’87-’93 features nearly two dozen tracks recorded, per the liner notes, “across the universe.” The performances range from 1987, when GNR launched their iconic debut album Appetite for Destruction into the world, and 1993, when they chased their Use The Illusion era with the covers album “The Spaghetti Incident?” Songs from all across the group’s early catalog are represented, including “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Welcome to the Jungle,” “November Rain,” “Paradise City,” the version of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” from the 1992 Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in London, and much more. The tracklist also includes a cover of Black Sabbath’s “It’s Alright.”

The Live Era ’87-’93 reissue has been remastered from the original stereo analog master tapes for the first time since the album’s original release 26 years ago and pressed to 180-gram black vinyl. In conjunction with the freshened up audio, the packaging has been updated with full color graphics and expanded into two gatefold jackets housed in a slipcase with a poster.

Guns N’ Roses changed hard rock forever with their mix of arena rock showmanship, punk-rock attitude, and heavy metal power. Live Era captures the band in all their rock ‘n’ roll glory. Commenting on the raw quality of the performances captured here, Slash once said of the album, “It’s as honest as it gets.” It’s a collection that, according to Ultimate Classic Rock, “put across much of the excitement that had made Guns N’ Roses the most dangerous band in the world.”

Shop for Guns N’ Roses’s Live Era ’87 – ’93 on vinyl now.

