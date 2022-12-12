Gwen Stefani Announces UK Tour For Summer 2023

Gwen Stefani - Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Gwen Stefani is returning to the UK for her first solo tour in 16 years. Announcing six UK dates for 2023, the singer will be performing a series of huge outdoor shows, including ones at Warwick Castle, Harewood House in Leeds and Bolesworth Castle in Chester. In addition to these dates, she will be joining P!nk at American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London. Tickets for the shows will be available from Friday, December 16.

Fans of the multi-Grammy award winner will be excited to hear many of her solo hits such as “What You Waiting For?” “Rich Girl,” and “Wind It Up” along with No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak,” “Just A Girl” and “Hey Baby.”

Stefani announced the news on social media, writing: “here’s the tea: i’m coming 2 the uk !!! ☕️🇬🇧❤️ come see me in june 2023 while i make my way across the pond for a series of summer shows !! tix r on sale on dec 16th @ 10am local 💫 gx’. (sic)”

Speaking about her tour, Gwen said: “I don’t think I would ever be me without the incredible musical influences of the UK. I am so excited to be back! This is going to be an amazing show.”

Of her own tour P!nk also said: “It’s been a long three years and I’ve missed live music so, so much…. So it’s finally time! I am so excited to get back to the UK and Europe to sing, cry, sweat and make new memories with my friends. It’s going to be magical!”

Gwen Stefani plays the following UK tour dates in 2023:

June 23: Warwick, Warwick Castle

June 24: London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park (with Pink)

June 25: London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park (with Pink)

June 27: Leeds, Harewood House

June 28: Chester, Bolesworth Castle

June 29: Romsey, Broadlands Estate

