Halsey And Blizzard Team Up For ‘Diablo IV’ Campaign

Halsey - Photo: Adam Kudeimati (Courtesy of Element Brand Group)

Last night (December 8), Halsey lit up the stage at The Game Awards to announce the June 6, 2023 release date of Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo IV.

Their fiery performance of “Lilith” marked the beginning of co-creating content with Blizzard to support the lead-up to the launch of the highly anticipated title.

“As soon as Diablo IV was announced, I knew I wanted to be a part of the lead-up and launch. Lilith is such an influence on my own art and has informed so many characteristics of my alter-ego. My family has spent many hours together in Sanctuary over the years, so I am here as a fan and as a collaborator,” said Halsey. “The Game Awards’ performance for the launch date announcement is just the beginning of what Blizzard Entertainment and I have in store. A lot of exciting things coming for Halsey fans, Diablo fans and the crossover; waiting for Lilith’s embrace.”

“It’s so exciting to collaborate with a talented artist who has loved Diablo for years, and we can’t wait to continue working with Halsey to support the launch of Diablo IV,” said Rod Fergusson, General Manager of Diablo at Blizzard Entertainment. “Together, Halsey and the Diablo team will bring the relentless battle between angels and demons to the world as they invite everyone to join us in the most brutal vision of Sanctuary to date.”

Halsey has been engaging in a number of exciting partnerships of late. Back in September they announced that about-face and af94, the award-winning and high-performance color cosmetics brands created by Halsey, teamed up with Live Nation. The Live Nation partnership will offer fan experiences throughout venues and festivals, encouraging individuality and makeup experimentation. Live Nation also made an equity investment to support the growing brands as they provide live music fans with an outlet for creativity.

