Hermanos Gutiérrez Announces Biggest-Ever UK Show To Date

Hermanos Gutierrez - Photo: Larry Niehues

Hailed by Music Radar as “the coolest instrumental guitar act around right now”, Swiss-Ecuadorian duo Hermanos Gutiérrez, comprised of brothers Estevan and Alejandro Gutiérrez, has announced a prestigious UK show at 1,400-capacity Koko in London on November 6, 2023.

The concert will be Hermanos Gutiérrez biggest UK headline show to date and follows the duo’s internationally acclaimed studio album El Bueno Y El Malo, released in October 2022 on Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label. Along with a nomination for Album Of The Year at the Americana Music Awards, El Bueno Y El Malo has now amassed in excess of 20 million streams.

The album has received reams of critical accolades. Leading the way with praise, Rolling Stone described the record as “music that sings without needing a singer, that’s lyrical without needing words,” while Country Music People suggested the record was “cinematic in a big way, enchanting, magical even, beautifully played…there aren’t many instrumental albums I’ve ever liked more.”

“When Alejandro and I play together, it’s like we are driving a car,” Estevan Gutiérrez said of the creation of their music. “It’s like we are taking a road trip. Sometimes we’re driving through a desert. Sometimes we’re traveling up the coast. But always we are in nature, and we see the most beautiful landscapes, sunrises, sunsets.”

The brothers recently performed three tracks from the album for an NPR Music Tiny Desk session, which has been viewed over a million times since its release, and they will headline the Locomotion tent at Cross The Tracks Festival in South London next Sunday, May 28.

The duo’s rise to prominence has been steady. In 2022, they played sold out shows at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, LA’s the Hollywood Forever Masonic Lodge, and a set at Newport Folk Festival, in addition to opening for Jason Isbell in Nashville at the legendary Ryman Auditorium and for Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats in Colorado in December.

