Hiba Tawaji And Luis Fonsi Team Up On ‘Que Sera Sera (Law Nebka Sawa),’

Hiba Tawaji and Luis Fonsi - Photo: Courtesy of Universal Arabic Music/Republic Records

Lebanese sensation Hiba Tawaji and multiple Latin Grammy Award-winning global star Luis Fonsi join forces on a new Arabic-Spanish single and music video entitled “Que Sera Sera (Law Nebka Sawa),” out now via Universal Arabic Music/Republic Records.

“Que Sera Sera” breaks boundaries by fusing Arabic and Latin sounds and creating an international anthem. Hiba’s and Luis’ vocals lock together in a showstopping back-and-forth, leading to an irresistibly catchy chorus. The accompanying visual showcases the artists’ chemistry front-and-center, as it brings together genres and cultures at the same time.

Hiba Tawaji and Luis Fonsi - Que Sera Sera (Law Nebka Sawa) (Official Music Video)

Regarding this one-of-a-kind collaboration, Hiba exclaims, “I’ve worked on the song a few years ago but never dropped it. I was waiting for the right time, the right moment, and the right feature to embody this Arabic and Latin world the song has. Fonsi was the perfect name that came to mind. And he nailed it right away. We both see eye to eye and want to create a bridge between Latin and Arabic cultures. He wrote his own lyrics, and they beautifully blended with the Arabic I sing. The song is nostalgic, melodic, rhythmic and has a mix of both Latino and Arabic cultures. It has a very happy and positive ring to it.”

Wassim “SAL” Slaiby, founder and CEO of Universal Arabic Music, welcomed the Lebanese star Hiba Tawaji, who recently joined the label and said, “Hiba Tawaji is a Lebanese cultural icon and refined artist. As soon as she played me the song, I knew it would make a great global hit with a Latin artist as a feature. We reached out to Luis Fonsi who added his special touch, and I am so proud of this collaboration.”

Fonsi adds, “My record label approached me about collaboration with Hiba Tawaji. I really liked the idea of blending our two styles together. ‘Que Sera Sera’ is a perfect mix of rhythm, energy, culture, and storytelling. Hiba is a powerful, professional, extremely talented artist.”

